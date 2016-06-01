BBC actress Jean Boht, who played Bread's matriarch Ma Boswell, added that Lane was "dynamic, beautiful, she looked 16 all the time always and loved her animals, more than us I think, and you know she loved everybody".

Others, including The Thick of It and Peep Show writer Simon Blackwell and Friday Night Dinner’s Robert Popper, spoke up about Lane’s influence over comedy and the sitcom form.

Friend and fellow Liverpudlian Ken Dodd added that she was “a great observer” with a keen eye for everyday humour.

"She was a wonderful, a true modern comedienne writer, but as well as that, you know, she left a wonderful legacy of happiness and proving that once again ladies can be just as funny as men,” he said, according to the BBC.

Some reflected on her conservation work, her love of animals and animal welfare well-known...

Animals have lost a true champion today. Our thoughts are with Carla Lane's family & friends. — PETA UK (@PETAUK) May 31, 2016

And there were many who were just glad that she’d made them laugh over the years.

What a writer. Unforgettable characters and razor sharp one-liners. Ria taught us everything we know about cooking #CarlaLane — You've Been Framed! (@YouveBeenFramed) June 1, 2016

RIP Carla Lane, whom my american readers may not know but who was awesome. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) June 1, 2016

RIP Carla Lane, who made us all laugh. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2016