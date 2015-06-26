Created by Jill Soloway, the ten-part first series examined the fallout when Maura reintroduced herself to her family, prompting the spilling of plenty of secrets. The series also stars Judith Light (as Maura's ex-wife Shelly), Gaby Hoffman (as meandering daughter Ali), Jay Duplass (as record producer son Josh), and Amy Landecker (as sexually conflicted daughter Sarah).

The third series is expected in 2016, with the second about to go into production in Los Angeles ahead of its release this autumn.

“I am so thrilled that I get to share more of the Pfeffermans’ story with the world,” said Soloway. “We are all so in love with watching them change and grow. I am blown away by the creative freedom Amazon gives me and I can’t wait to reveal where this journey is going to take us.”

More like this

Soloway has also penned a deal with Amazon Studios to exclusively develop television projects for Amazon Prime while continuing in her role as showrunner on Transparent.

Advertisement

Tambor, Light, Hoffmann, Landecker and Duplass are all expected to reprise their roles as the Pfefferman family for this third outing.