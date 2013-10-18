Mr Gilbert (The Inbetweeners)

Teenagers are horrible things: obnoxious, oozing and they smell. Imagine being trapped in a room with them every single day and you can understand why Mr Gilbert is so angry. Greg Davies is the towering, glowering head of sixth form, who makes our heroes' lives a living hell.

Mrs Krabappel (The Simpsons)

Edna wasted her youth, looks and dignity on a braying swarm of children. Her worst enemy is Bart Simpson, a vicious little heathen who delights in causing her misery. Her only respite are cigarettes and her milquetoast boyfriend, Principal Skinner. Now quiet down class. Teacher has a hangover.

Mr Casey (Teachers)

The dog ate your homework. Simon (Andrew Lincoln) hates school more than his class does. He spends his time bunking off, bonking other teachers and smoking behind the bike sheds. He eventually left Summerdown Comprehensive, but returned as a substitute teacher. Shall we put a video on?

Mr Keating (Dead Poets Society)

The teacher who makes dead poets come alive. Through a combination of shouting and clambering on furniture, John Keating (Robin Williams) gets his disaffected class of rich kids hooked on the Romantic poets. He is the bane of Ofsted inspectors everywhere. Oh captain my captain!

