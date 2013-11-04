The image sees the trio, who are known for their love of fast cars, reckless driving and dangerous adventures, going for a drive with Family Guy's Peter Griffin, while the cartoon's main man reads an issue of Top Gear magazine. And they don't look too comfortable with the easily distracted family man at the wheel...

They might have feared for their lives but, ever professional, the car-obsessed trio managed to ask Peter Griffin a few questions...

What was your first car?

A yellow 1985 Lamborghini. Matchbox. I got so much tail with it.

And your best car?

My Chevette always behaved well, but probably because she didn’t have air-conditioning or power windows or a floor, so it was up to me to make her run.

How clean is your licence?

I’d eat off it, if that’s what you’re wondering. I also use it to slice cheese and spread butter.

Which country makes the best cars?

Wow. Geography? We specifically discussed NO GEOGRAPHY questions in the pre-interview.

Have you owned an Alfa Romeo?

Um, what?

The full interview will be in BBC Top Gear magazine on sale Wednesday 6 December.

Family Guy Season 12 is now available on DVD

