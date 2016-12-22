"I think there is now a chance that that may come to pass," he said when Evans asked him about Detectorists series three. "Mackenzie [Crook] was talking about how that may happen. It’s not 100 per cent, but I think there’s a chance of it."

The news backs up RadioTimes.com sources from earlier in the year, which hinted that series three filming could take place in summer 2017.

If that is the case, Jones will have plenty to keep him occupied before he reprises his role as metal detectorist Lance.

The British actor is set to star in the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation of Witness For the Prosecution, before appearing as "disgusting" Sherlock villain Culverton Smith early in the new year.