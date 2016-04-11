He is mulling over ideas and taking his time, a bit like his gentle onscreen character Andy would be doing if he faced similar circumstances.

The show thrives on its lovely bucolic setting and needs to be filmed in the warmer months, explain sources.

So the upshot is that there won’t be any filming this summer - and the earliest that filming could start is now summer 2017 for a broadcast at the back end of next year.

More like this

Advertisement

The final episode of series two finished in December, with Andy deciding whether or not to leave for Botswana with his wife Becky (Rachael Stirling). In the Christmas special he had made the trip, and returned as Toby Jones' Lance made a find that ended up in the British Museum...