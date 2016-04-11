Mackenzie Crook comedy Detectorists won’t be coming back this year
Bafta-winning BBC4 show won’t be shooting this summer sources confirm
Fans of Detectorists, the Bafta-winning Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones BBC4 metal detecting comedy, may have a bit of a wait for a third series.
Creator (and director) Crook is currently still thinking about making another chunk of the comedy, BBC sources tell RadioTimes.com.
He is mulling over ideas and taking his time, a bit like his gentle onscreen character Andy would be doing if he faced similar circumstances.
The show thrives on its lovely bucolic setting and needs to be filmed in the warmer months, explain sources.
So the upshot is that there won’t be any filming this summer - and the earliest that filming could start is now summer 2017 for a broadcast at the back end of next year.
More like this
The final episode of series two finished in December, with Andy deciding whether or not to leave for Botswana with his wife Becky (Rachael Stirling). In the Christmas special he had made the trip, and returned as Toby Jones' Lance made a find that ended up in the British Museum...