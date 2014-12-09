Whether it's encountering hipster creative Clem Fandango in the voiceover booth, or sleeping with the wife (Tracy Ann Oberman) of his nemesis Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock), Toast has kept viewers highly entertained since the character first appeared in a one-off for Channel 4's Funny Fortnight back in 2012.

"Channel 4 has always backed original comedy, the type of shows you wouldn’t find anywhere else," said the broadcaster's head of comedy, Phil Clarke, "and Toast of London represents a significant new chapter in that story, and in our comedy heritage."

Also starring Doon Mackichan as Toast's agent Jane Plough and Downton actor Robert Bathurst as his flatmate Ed Howzer-Black, Toast has attracted critical acclaim, named best sitcom at Rose d'Or awards in September and picking up six nominations for next week's British Comedy Awards.