Toast of London gets a third series
Matt Berry's cult comedy series – which concluded its second run last night – is recommissioned by Channel 4
Any fans sad to see the back of Toast of London following its series two finale last night will be cheered by the news that the cult comedy has been recommissioned by Channel 4.
The series – written by Matt Berry (The IT Crowd, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace) and Father Ted creator Arthur Matthews – follows the surreal adventures of eccentric actor Stephen Toast (played by Berry).
Whether it's encountering hipster creative Clem Fandango in the voiceover booth, or sleeping with the wife (Tracy Ann Oberman) of his nemesis Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock), Toast has kept viewers highly entertained since the character first appeared in a one-off for Channel 4's Funny Fortnight back in 2012.
"Channel 4 has always backed original comedy, the type of shows you wouldn’t find anywhere else," said the broadcaster's head of comedy, Phil Clarke, "and Toast of London represents a significant new chapter in that story, and in our comedy heritage."
Also starring Doon Mackichan as Toast's agent Jane Plough and Downton actor Robert Bathurst as his flatmate Ed Howzer-Black, Toast has attracted critical acclaim, named best sitcom at Rose d'Or awards in September and picking up six nominations for next week's British Comedy Awards.