When Spall received the Blandings script (by Guy Andrews), he was in a trailer in a Leeds car park filming last year’s BBC1 series, The Syndicate. “From the first page I was enthralled,” he says. “It was like drinking a beautiful, nourishing soup — the cleverness of his language, the idiosyncratic form that it takes. Not just beautiful but ridiculous as well, in some places so much so that I laughed until I couldn’t breathe.”

As Blandings readers will know, the stories revolve around the situation of Lord Emsworth, alternately serene in his kingdom in the company of his adored Empress of Blandings (a prize pig), and beleaguered by the rage and resentment of Connie (played by Jennifer Saunders), eldest of his ten sisters.

“Here’s someone who looks like an inheritor of enormous privilege and an education way above his intelligence,” says Spall. “So yes, an aristocratic buffoon. Yet one of the most interesting things about him is that, while there may be this absent-minded lunacy, he’s still the Earl, still top of the heap, and somewhere along the line he has a gravitas that manages to prevail.”

What emerges from Spall’s study is an earl paradoxically turned into an underdog by his domestic circumstances. “I’m deeply touched by his predicament,” he says. “All sorts of people are thrust into positions they might not want to be in. Give a title to the wrong person and there’s both tragedy and comedy in it. Particularly when it’s handled by such a scintillating talent as Wodehouse. I’m not saying he has the breadth of Dickens or Shakespeare but, as a purveyor of this particular genre, no one has bettered him.”

Might Wodehouse have been offering a parallel, even unwittingly, with the monarchy? “I don’t know. What I believe these stories say is that sweetness of spirit, humanity, which Clarence has in abundance, are the most important things. He never gets beyond being a grown-up child, which leaves him with this delightful innocence.”

