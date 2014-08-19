“I’ve decided to sell my Hoover… well, it was just collecting dust,” the 47-year-old delighted the crowd with.

And winning twice, well that’s great for sponsor channel Dave.

“I guess nobody loves a repeat more than Dave,” says Vine, whose first win came in 2010 with this cracker:

“I’ve just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I’ll tell you what, never again.”

Vine’s trophy shelf may need some extra support, given he also won Best Newcomer at the 1995 Fringe. As well as his festival show 'Tim Timinee Tim Timinee Tim Tim To You' (try saying that three times over), he’s also got a stand up tour planned for Spring, his first in four years.

Last year’s funniest joke winner was Rob Auton, who got the crowd going with a joke about chocolate: “I heard a rumour that Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar. Could be a Chinese Wispa.”

And there were plenty of other top jokes (to remember and claim as your own in front of your mates) from this year's festival, too.

Here are the remaining jokes from Dave’s top ten:

2. Masai Graham: “I’ve written a joke about a fat badger, but I couldn’t fit it into my set.”

3. Mark Watson: “Always leave them wanting more, my uncle used to say to me. Which is why he lost his job in disaster relief.”

4. Bec Hill: “I was given some Sudoku toilet paper. It didn’t work. You could only fill it in with number 1s and number 2s.”

5. Ria Lina: “I wanted to do a show about feminism. But my husband wouldn’t let me.”

6. Paul F Taylor: “Money can’t buy happiness? Well, check this out, I bought myself a Happy Meal.”

7. Scott Capurro: “Scotland had oil, but it’s running out thanks to all that deep frying.”

8 = Kevin Day: “I forgot my inflatable Michael Gove, which is a shame ‘cause halfway through he disappears up his own arsehole.”

8 = Jason Cook: “I’ve been married for 10 years, I haven’t made a decision for seven.”

10. Felicity Ward: “This show is about perception and perspective. But it depends how you look at it.”