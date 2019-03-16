Heck, feel free to go completely mad and write “love you” on your eyelids, shove some ham in a shredder, smash a crystal skull or even eat from a bucket like a human horse.

Of course, there are those – probably called Gog – who can’t be relied on to join today’s festivities. After all, you can’t trust people.

But in our book it’s time to embrace those Man Feelings and sign up to the Big Beat Manifesto party.

Because, just for today, those who can’t resist slipping Peep Show quotes into conversation are normal functioning members of the human race. And there's no way anyone can prove otherwise.

Advertisement

The headline for this article was purchased from one Jeremy Usbourne of Croydon.