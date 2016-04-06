First up, The Boss, Spy and Ghostbusters actress synced to DMX's X Gon' Give It To Ya and Fallon put up a fair fight, performing Zayn's Pillowtalk and Melanie's Brand New Key. But it was McCarthy's second performance that won her the war.

Donning protective eye wear (the sign of glorious things to come), McCarthy took to the stage for an incredibly special rendition of Colours of the Wind from Disney's Pocahontas. There was water, glitter, leaves, paper flowers, bubble wrap and flying stuffed animals. The things lip-syncing dreams are made of...