This Melissa McCarthy lip-sync battle is incredible
Protective eye wear + glitter + Disney + flying stuffed animals = winner
Melissa McCarthy might have just won all lip-sync battles. Ever.
The 45-year-old took on lip-syncing veteran Jimmy Fallon during an instalment of his US chat show - and there was zero doubt that she won.
First up, The Boss, Spy and Ghostbusters actress synced to DMX's X Gon' Give It To Ya and Fallon put up a fair fight, performing Zayn's Pillowtalk and Melanie's Brand New Key. But it was McCarthy's second performance that won her the war.
Donning protective eye wear (the sign of glorious things to come), McCarthy took to the stage for an incredibly special rendition of Colours of the Wind from Disney's Pocahontas. There was water, glitter, leaves, paper flowers, bubble wrap and flying stuffed animals. The things lip-syncing dreams are made of...