Fans get to pick between two designs. The first is of Wood seated at the piano, invoking memories of her song The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It).

And the second choice is of Wood dressed in that fantastic overcoat and beret, in character as Kimberley’s Friend.

However, while the council will pay for the statue’s upkeep, it won’t pay for it to actually be built. That’s where her brother comes in again. He’s launched an online appeal to raise the money for the permanent monument, with £5,000 of the £20,000 target already reached.

"I’ve set up this Crowdfunding site to raise money for a permanent memorial to Victoria to be put up in Bury," he explained. "This would be a fitting tribute to a hugely talented writer and performer, and would be a magnet for you Victoria Wood fans to visit and have your selfies taken."

If the money is raised then the sculpture could be unveiled summer next year.