Netflix closes the clip with the caption "your new favourite movie", which is a pretty strong flex for a film that hasn't even been shot yet.

As Variety reports, Wine Country – which will centre around a group of friends celebrating a 50th birthday – is set to begin production in Napa Valley, California at the end of March.

It will be a very Saturday Night Live affair: Poehler will direct a script penned by SNL writers Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski, with former SNL members Dratch, Fey, Rudolph, Ana Geyster and Paula Pell all involved.

More like this

Advertisement

Wine Country is "coming soon" to Netflix UK.