The reboot will centre on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s - a departure from the original series, which was based on a white middle-class suburban family.

Reports suggest that a mini writers room will be set up for the show once a script for the pilot has been approved, with producers aiming for the show to be ready for the 2021-22 television season.

Neal Marlens, who was a co-creator of the original series, has also come on board as a consultant for the new show, while original star Fred Savage is attached as a producer and director.

The series will join ABC's current slate of comedies which also includes Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and The Conners and will aim for similar acclaim as that received by the original The Wonder Years - which earned Peabody and Emmy Awards during its run.

