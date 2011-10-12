The Trip makers plan sequel in Italy and US remake
Gourmet comedy starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon set for return
Producers of comedy series The Trip, starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, are in negotiations to make a second series for the BBC - and are looking at remaking the show for US television.
The original series following Coogan and Brydon on a tour reviewing restaurants around the north of England was a hit for BBC2 last year. Directed by Michael Winterbottom and part improvised by its stars, The Trip was then cut down into a feature film for release in America and across Europe.
Now Andrew Eaton of makers Revolution Films says: "We're talking to the BBC about the second series which we want to do in Italy, so we're trying to figure that out.
"We're also curious about the idea of an American version, which we're talking to a few people about for American TV. The way to do it, if you wanted to open it up for a wider audience in America, is to do it with American comedians. It could be fun.
"If you got the right people, it's an interesting format. You could try it anywhere, really."