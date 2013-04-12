Don’t believe me? Then watch this new Simpsons couch gag, which parodies the AMC drama to a tee, with Marge Simpson’s cupcakes taking the place of Walter White’s drugs:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKePrVPGK3g

The gag will be screened on TV in the States this Sunday at the start of the latest episode of The Simpsons, Series 24’s What Animated Women Want, which features guest appearances from Star Trek’s George Takei and comedienne Wanda Sykes.

Breaking Bad’s final eight episodes are due to air in the US over the summer. It will be available in the UK on Netflix shortly afterwards.