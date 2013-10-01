And now Jean has revealed his intention to shake things up once again, telling America's Sun News, "I'll give you a clue that the actor playing the character won an Emmy for playing that character," before teasing, "but I won't say who it is."

But while that may appear to narrow down the list of names up for the chop, the sheer number of Emmy Awards won by Simpsons voiceover artists means any number of characters could be nearing death's door.

Alongside wins for the Simpsons themselves – Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa – a string of supporting characters have collected their share of silverware. Hank Azaria has won accolades for his voicing of bartender Moe Szyslak and shopkeeper Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, while Kelsey Grammar has been recognised for playing Sideshow Bob and Marcia Wallace for Edna Krabappel. Perhaps most ominously, Dan Castellaneta, who voices Homer, took home the prize in 2004 for playing Krusty the Clown, Homer's father Abe, Groundskeeper Willie, Sideshow Mel, Barney AND Itchy.

But with so many names in the mix, who is about to meet their maker? Looks like the Simpsons' showrunners are keeping schtum for the moment, but watch this space...

