Well, for their annual Treehouse of Horror episode, the template for TV's biggest animated sitcom are set to parody The Others and rise from the dead to haunt Homer and co.

Hinting of the episode's plot, Simpsons executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly: "We’ve implied that they were murdered and buried under the house, so this is expanding that thought… If people want a real Halloween bloodbath, they get it."

The crossover will apparently be challenging for voice actors Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), Yeardley Smith (Lisa), and Julie Kavner (Marge), who will have to replicate wildly different voices their characters had back in the '80s.

More like this

"People remember Dan’s, but Nancy’s is different too," Al Jean added. "It was lower-register, and you can see in the difference in this segment. It was really funny to get the interplay [between the two versions of the Simpsons] and for the actors to see the voice evolution. The great thing is we didn’t have to ask—we already had the cast hired for the Tracey Ullman Simpsons."

Advertisement

The episode will air on Fox on 19th October. Meanwhile The Simpsons' crossover with rival show Family Guy airs in the US on 28th September, with the Futurama one to follow in November.