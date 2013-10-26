Al Jean, the producer of the classic cartoon has said: "I was tremendously saddened to learn this morning of the passing of the brilliant and gracious Marcia Wallace."

"She was beloved by all at The Simpsons and we intend to retire her irreplaceable character," he continued in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

After showrunners announced earlier this year that they were planning to end the life off an established Simpsons character, Edna Krabappel was the bookies favourite to go. Jean has now confirmed that Edna was not the character they were planning to retire, saying: "Earlier we had discussed a potential storyline in which a character passed away. This was not Marcia’s Edna Krabappel. Marcia’s passing is unrelated and again, a terrible loss for all who had the pleasure of knowing her."

As well as voicing Edna for 23 years, Marcia Wallace played Carol Kester in the 1970s sitcom The Bob Newahart Show and Annie Wilkes in The Young and the Restless.

