It features guest appearances from all manner of celebrities including Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen, and Jim Parsons, in addition to music performances from John Legend and Weezer.

It was also up for three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, with episode Thanksgiving of Horror nominated for Outstanding Animated Program, and both Nancy Cartwright and Hank Azaria up for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

Highlights from the season picked out by Disney+ include The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby which saw the return of Baby Hudson, as well as the 30th episode in the legendary Treehouse of Horror anthology and the aforementioned Thanksgiving of Horror.

One episode which will be particularly of note to Marvel fans is Bart the Bad Guy which includes guest appearances from Kevin Feige, Anthony and Joseph Russo and Cobie Smulders.

Every previous series of The Simpsons - in addition to The Simpsons Movie and several short films - has been available on Disney+ since its UK launch date in March this year.

The series was created by Matt Groening back in 1989, and has been delivering biting satirical commentary on the quintessential American nuclear family ever since, becoming one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time in the process.

And there are no signs of the show ending any time soon, with a 32nd series having recently begun airing.

The Simpsons is streaming now on Disney+ UK. You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.