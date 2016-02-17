The Simpsons prepares for live episode – no, really
The animated series will broadcast a three-minute live Q&A with Homer Simpson this May
The Simpsons is going live. Yes, you read that right: LIVE.
So, how's this going to work? Well, the live broadcast will be the final three minutes of an episode of the animated series airing this May. In it, Homer Simpson will answer a string of questions from fans (which will presumably all be along the lines of 'HOW ARE YOU DOING THIS?!')
Homer, played by Dan Castellaneta, will also discuss topical subjects – i.e. things he "could only be saying live on that day" – with filmmakers using motion capture technology to bring his words to life. "As far as I know, this is the first time that's been done by any animated show," said showrunner Al Jean. This is the future, folks.
Of course, being American, the show airs in two different time zones so The Simpsons will be pulling off the feat not once but twice.
In the meantime, Fox – which had a recent hit with Grease Live – is asking fans to tweet their questions for Homer using the hashtag #HomerLive between Sunday 1st May and Wednesday 4th May.