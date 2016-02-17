Homer, played by Dan Castellaneta, will also discuss topical subjects – i.e. things he "could only be saying live on that day" – with filmmakers using motion capture technology to bring his words to life. "As far as I know, this is the first time that's been done by any animated show," said showrunner Al Jean. This is the future, folks.

Of course, being American, the show airs in two different time zones so The Simpsons will be pulling off the feat not once but twice.

In the meantime, Fox – which had a recent hit with Grease Live – is asking fans to tweet their questions for Homer using the hashtag #HomerLive between Sunday 1st May and Wednesday 4th May.