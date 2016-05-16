He began with the revelation: "This is the last episode of The Simpsons. Just kidding. The Simpsons will never end. Now I've told you two lies."

The questions he went on to answer weren't exactly revelatory – ranging from what's your favourite job to what car do you drive – but the show's final minutes mark the first time an animated series has broadcast live on television, a stunt achieved by "new-and-improved motion-capture technology," according to executive producer Al Jean.

"There is less of a variety of motion, and after a while, it might start to look a little repetitive," he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. "That’s why we’re not doing any more than three minutes. You have a limited number of lip assignments and motions that Homer can make, and you see him run through those in the course of the three minutes.

More like this

Advertisement

"The reason I don’t think they’re going to be doing half-hour motion capture shows in the near future is because although it is much cheaper and you can just film it live, you can’t do the complicated set pieces that people want from animation. We do everything we can in the three minutes that’s possible.”