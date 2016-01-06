***SPOILER ALERT SPOILER ALERT SPOILER ALERT***

The Big Bang Theory has broken a ratings record — thanks to galaxies and Getting It On. In episode 11, which will air in the UK on Wednesday 13th January, Sheldon and Amy have sex after five years of dating, while the others head to the opening night of Star Wars.

And this powerful combination of Star Wars and sex meant that when it aired in the US, Big Bang was watched by 17.2 million people, with 7.18 million catching up with it at some point in the following week.