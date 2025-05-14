Once more, Fielder plays a fictionalised version of himself as he helps ordinary people rehearse for difficult conversations or life events through the use of hired actors and sets.

While season 1 dealt with the issue of starting a family, season 2 is raising the stakes as "the urgency of Fielder's project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all" – aviation safety.

And the second season has already caused quite a stir.

Lana Love, a former contestant on The Voice US, claimed to Variety that she flew over to Los Angeles to appear on what she thought was a talent show with a star prize... only to discover it wasn't real and was part of The Rehearsal.

Neither HBO nor representatives for Fielder have commented on the story at the time of writing.

Nathan Fielder in the episode in question in season 2 of The Rehearsal. HBO

Elsewhere, the series made headlines over scenes in which Fielder criticised Paramount+ for taking down an episode of his previous show Nathan for You following a standards review.

"I remember wanting to convey how urgent this was for me, and yet my email was extremely cordial, using phrases like 'forever grateful' and 'happy holidays'," Fielder says in The Rehearsal.

"The network confirmed in their response that it was taken down intentionally and gave me a one-word explanation as to why – 'sensitivities'."

The Rehearsal returns at 10pm on Monday 26th May on Sky Comedy and NOW.

