A Friends superfan has noticed this huge continuity error, 12 years after the episode originally aired. And it has blown our tiny, Friends-loving minds.

Here are Rachel and Joey standing in Monica's apartment. The camera pans away and pans back and BAM!

This isn't Rachel. It's a random woman standing in for Jennifer Aniston. She isn't even wearing the same outfit.

We know, right? Could we BE any more tricked/confused/outraged? It's not even the first time this has happened. The One With Rachel's Date saw an imposter standing in for Monica, too...

It's got us thinking, what else have we innocently failed to notice? What other awful trickery has Friends subjected us to?

Was Ross actually the holiday Armadillo? Did Monica really put a turkey on her head? Was everyone's furniture from Pottery Barn?

We just don't know anymore...