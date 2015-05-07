The Mindy Project has been cancelled and the internet is not happy about it
Not happy at ALL
The Mindy Project has been axed. American network Fox has opted not to bring back Mindy, Danny and Morgan for a fourth run, after the rom-com sitcom's third season finished last month.
And it's fair to say fans of the show, which ended without many of its loose ends tied up, have not taken the news well.
To begin with there was open-mouth shock...
Then there was anger.
The Mindy project cancelled? Never been more disappointed/angry in a networks choices.
There have been tears...
And broken hearts...
Can't believe they cancelled The Mindy Project ??
Soon it was trending on Twitter. Some poor fans got excited, before realising why the comedy was being talked about on social media, and the cycle started all over again.
Plenty of Mindy-lovers had helpful suggestions for FOX's programming execs...
Fox Channel: Let's make six seasons of #Glee but cancel the #MindyProject! ? #Idiots
While others took the cancellation to heart and blamed themselves:
However, Mindy herself didn't seem too distressed. The show's star, who is currently enjoying spectacular views in Montana, posted a video of her casually winking on Instagram...
Could that be a hint rumours that Hulu will pick up the show are true?
Fans are certainly keeping their fingers crossed and their tweets full of imploring hashtags: