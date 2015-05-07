To begin with there was open-mouth shock...

Then there was anger.

The Mindy project cancelled? Never been more disappointed/angry in a networks choices. — Amy (: (@aaymayy) May 7, 2015

There have been tears...

And broken hearts...

Can't believe they cancelled The Mindy Project ?? — Geetan Raghani ✿ (@geetanraghani) May 7, 2015

Soon it was trending on Twitter. Some poor fans got excited, before realising why the comedy was being talked about on social media, and the cycle started all over again.

Plenty of Mindy-lovers had helpful suggestions for FOX's programming execs...

While others took the cancellation to heart and blamed themselves:

However, Mindy herself didn't seem too distressed. The show's star, who is currently enjoying spectacular views in Montana, posted a video of her casually winking on Instagram...

Could that be a hint rumours that Hulu will pick up the show are true?

Fans are certainly keeping their fingers crossed and their tweets full of imploring hashtags:

