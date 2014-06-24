He can still do the voices but in series two he finds that his son and agent Stephen (Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson) is leaving him to go travelling with his mates.

Worse still, the taxman is knocking on his door and all is not peachy with his best friend and landlady Jean (Jo Hartley) either. She has just dumped Neil (Neil Maskell) the hilarious hypochondriac who also doubles as Martin’s other best friend….

Still, things start looking up when Jean sets up Martin with self-assured body language expert Harriet (Rebecca Gethings) and the two start dating…..

The Mimic series two begins airing on Channel 4 in mid-July