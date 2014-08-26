"I think we will do something again," he said. "We've started to talk about a thing. It might not be [League of Gentlemen setting] Royston Vasey, but just collaborating again would be great."

Some League of Gentlemen actors have worked on projects before, of course. Shearsmith and Pemberton wrote 2009's Psychoville, and teamed up again for this year's anthology series Inside No.9. Whereas in 2012, Shearsmith, Permberton and Sherlock co-showrunner Mark Gatiss appeared on screen together in children's sketch comedy show Horrible Histories. All four (including off-screen writing partner Dyson) are yet to sit down and write new material, however.

Shearsmith was talking to Radio Times to promote his new ITV crime drama Chasing Shadows, in which he plays a gifted, if socially awkward, policeman alongside Doctor Who's Alex Kingston. It follows on from his chilling portrayal of real-lie killer Malcolm Webster in ITV's The Widower.

"I think it's occurred to people that I'm an actor. I was amazed to get The Widower. I didn't think I would. It's an ITV drama and there's certain processes they'll go through and I thought, 'It won't be me.'"

"But I've always wanted to do more straight acting roles. At the heart of a lot of my comedy, it has been quite straight. I know it's funny, but we've never been comedians. We are acts that just had a bend towards comedy. People ask if it's a stretch, and I just say: 'It's all I've ever been doing.' Our things are deadly dramatic."

Read the full interview in this week's issue of Radio Times, out now.