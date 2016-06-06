Steve Coogan is executive producer in the series that also includes Cuckoo's Ken Collard and Benidorm's Louis Emerick.

Coogan will also guest star in the new comedy, and said he was looking forward to bringing Zapped! to life. "Zapped! is fantasy, heightened reality, lots of escapism, with one foot firmly in the real world," he said.

"It has all the requisite elements to take the audience on a journey to this slightly mad world; from wizards and spells to mermaids, psychopathic fairies, smartphones and then back to the boring office job. We have a great cast on board, led by the brilliant James Buckley."

The series is written by Dan Gaster, Will Ing and Paul Powell, and will air on Dave in Autumn 2016.