The Inbetweeners' James Buckley stars in new Steve Coogan fantasy comedy Zapped!
Coogan will executive produce and guest star in the new Dave show, which also features Game of Thrones' Paul Kaye and My Mad Fat Diary's Sharon Rooney
The Inbetweeners' James Buckley is set to star in new Dave comedy Zapped! alongside Game of Thrones' Paul Kaye and My Mad Fat Diary's Sharon Rooney.
The new fantasy comedy focuses on an online data marketing assistant called Brian Weaver, who finds himself transported to a parallel world of weird magical powers and psychopathic.
Steve Coogan is executive producer in the series that also includes Cuckoo's Ken Collard and Benidorm's Louis Emerick.
Coogan will also guest star in the new comedy, and said he was looking forward to bringing Zapped! to life. "Zapped! is fantasy, heightened reality, lots of escapism, with one foot firmly in the real world," he said.
"It has all the requisite elements to take the audience on a journey to this slightly mad world; from wizards and spells to mermaids, psychopathic fairies, smartphones and then back to the boring office job. We have a great cast on board, led by the brilliant James Buckley."
The series is written by Dan Gaster, Will Ing and Paul Powell, and will air on Dave in Autumn 2016.