They say if it ain't broke, don't fix it and The Inbetweeners' winning formula looks set to continue raking in the cash after landing the record for the UK's biggest opening day for a comedy.

The Inbetweeners 2 has only been out in cinemas since yesterday morning and has already grossed £2.7 million, beating the previous record held by 2011's The Inbetweeners Movie which made £2.5 million during its first 24 hours.