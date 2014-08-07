The Inbetweeners 2 scores the biggest opening day for a comedy at the UK box office
Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley broke the record held by The Inbetweeners Movie, raking in £2.7 million on Wednesday
They say if it ain't broke, don't fix it and The Inbetweeners' winning formula looks set to continue raking in the cash after landing the record for the UK's biggest opening day for a comedy.
The Inbetweeners 2 has only been out in cinemas since yesterday morning and has already grossed £2.7 million, beating the previous record held by 2011's The Inbetweeners Movie which made £2.5 million during its first 24 hours.
The sequel sees Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley reprise their roles as Will, Simon and Neil and Jay to head Down Under for more unsuccessful attempts to fit in and attract the opposite sex. Based on its current trajectory, the film - which has been billed as the boys' final outing - looks set to break another of its own records for the biggest opening weekend for a comedy.
Written and directed by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, the sequel follows the first film which grossed over £55m worldwide, plus three series of the award-winning E4 comedy airing between 2008 and 2010.