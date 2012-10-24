The Hangover writers to make TV comedy Mixology
The new ABC pilot will be Jon Lucas and Scott Moore's first television project after writing Hollywood hits including The Change-Up, Flypaper and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Bafta-winning screenwriters Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the men behind the 2009 hit comedy film The Hangover, are to make their first foray into television with a new pilot for US TV network ABC.
In a similar vein to their big-screen comedy smash, which depicted a group of friends enjoying a weekend of boozy excess, Mixology will take place in a New York bar over a single evening and follow five men and five women trying to find love.
Lucas and Moore will act as executive producers on the project, and both men welcomed the chance to move into television after years spent scripting films.
“We’ve been working in features for a while,” said Lucas, “and we couldn’t be more excited to now bring our trademark brand of lame dialogue, thin characters, and gimmicky concepts to television.”
Moore added: “Television is definitely in a Golden Era. But with a little hard work, we think we can get that down to silver or bronze.”
The pair are currently finishing editing their feature directorial debut, 21 and Over, which centres on a promising medical student who elects to celebrate his 21st birthday the night before a big exam, reports Deadline.
In addition to The Hangover, Lucas and Moore have also written a number of big-screen comedies including The Change-Up, Flypaper and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.
Watch a trailer for The Hangover below: