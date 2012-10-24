Bafta-winning screenwriters Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the men behind the 2009 hit comedy film The Hangover, are to make their first foray into television with a new pilot for US TV network ABC.

Advertisement

In a similar vein to their big-screen comedy smash, which depicted a group of friends enjoying a weekend of boozy excess, Mixology will take place in a New York bar over a single evening and follow five men and five women trying to find love.

Lucas and Moore will act as executive producers on the project, and both men welcomed the chance to move into television after years spent scripting films.

“We’ve been working in features for a while,” said Lucas, “and we couldn’t be more excited to now bring our trademark brand of lame dialogue, thin characters, and gimmicky concepts to television.”

Moore added: “Television is definitely in a Golden Era. But with a little hard work, we think we can get that down to silver or bronze.”

More like this

The pair are currently finishing editing their feature directorial debut, 21 and Over, which centres on a promising medical student who elects to celebrate his 21st birthday the night before a big exam, reports Deadline.

In addition to The Hangover, Lucas and Moore have also written a number of big-screen comedies including The Change-Up, Flypaper and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Advertisement

Watch a trailer for The Hangover below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement