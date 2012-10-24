Lucas and Moore will act as executive producers on the project, and both men welcomed the chance to move into television after years spent scripting films.

“We’ve been working in features for a while,” said Lucas, “and we couldn’t be more excited to now bring our trademark brand of lame dialogue, thin characters, and gimmicky concepts to television.”

Moore added: “Television is definitely in a Golden Era. But with a little hard work, we think we can get that down to silver or bronze.”

More like this

The pair are currently finishing editing their feature directorial debut, 21 and Over, which centres on a promising medical student who elects to celebrate his 21st birthday the night before a big exam, reports Deadline.

In addition to The Hangover, Lucas and Moore have also written a number of big-screen comedies including The Change-Up, Flypaper and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Advertisement

Watch a trailer for The Hangover below: