The actor added that the programme’s original cast would all return for the new series, save for Mark Williams (who is best known as Arthur Weasley in the Harry Potter movies), in spite of Higson’s assertion that “we would have loved Mark to be involved.”

Caroline Aherne, who left the show in 1997, will also reprise her various roles for the new Foster’s episodes, alongside series regulars John Thompson, Arabella Weir and Simon Day.

“We will not be doing any new characters on the new project…we decided to stick to old favourites,” revealed Higson.

Fan favourites Dave Angel, Billy Bleach, Competitive Dad and Ron Manager will all make appearances in the new series, according to Simon Day, who added: “Paul and Charlie will be bossing us about as usual, and I will be still funny but fat and balder.”

The first of the new Fast Show episodes will debut at Fosters.co.uk on Monday 14 November.

The revived Fast Show marks the third classic comedy brand to be given a new lease of life by Fosters, who also relaunched Alan Partridge and Reeves & Mortimer online.