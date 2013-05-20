"I've got liquor breath and I want to be your friend," leers Champ, while Brian reveals: "I've got a new cologne. It's called venom. It's pretty much 100% snake venom." Brick struggles to come up with his own "fun catchphrase", settling in the end on: "Always make sure the parents are around if you hug a child." And Ron rounds off the short clip by yelling: "Hey! Fat face! You, you stay classy..."

Christina Applegate and James Marsden also star in the film, which continues the story of San Diego's favourite news anchor Ron Burgundy (Ferrell). Tina Few, Kristen Wiig, Liam Neeson, Jim Carey, Harrison Ford and Sacha Baron Cohen have also been linked with the sequel.

Advertisement

Anchorman: The Legend Continues is in UK cinemas 20 December