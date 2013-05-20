The Channel 4 news team whips out some one-liners in new Anchorman 2 trailer
Hey, fat face! Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and David Koechner star in a trailer for the sequel to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
As the trailer says, "the great ones always return..." – and Ron Burgundy and The Channel 4 news team are back. Or, at least, very much on their way...
After nine long Anchorman-free years, Burgundy and his colleagues Brick Tamland, Brian Fantana and Champ Kind are preparing for a sequel to the hit 2004 movie comedy. If you're looking for plot details, this teaser won't be of much help. However, if it's a few quotable one-liners you're after, the testosterone-fuelled bunch will do their best to deliver.
"I've got liquor breath and I want to be your friend," leers Champ, while Brian reveals: "I've got a new cologne. It's called venom. It's pretty much 100% snake venom." Brick struggles to come up with his own "fun catchphrase", settling in the end on: "Always make sure the parents are around if you hug a child." And Ron rounds off the short clip by yelling: "Hey! Fat face! You, you stay classy..."
Christina Applegate and James Marsden also star in the film, which continues the story of San Diego's favourite news anchor Ron Burgundy (Ferrell). Tina Few, Kristen Wiig, Liam Neeson, Jim Carey, Harrison Ford and Sacha Baron Cohen have also been linked with the sequel.
Anchorman: The Legend Continues is in UK cinemas 20 December