Yonderland follows mum Debbie Maddox after she drops her five-year-old twins off for their first day at school. With her days to herself for the first time in years, Debbie starts to think she might be going mad.

And then an enthusiastic elf appears in her kitchen, telling her that she is needed in another world, where she is prophesised to be their saviour. Thinking that whatever this other realm offers must be better than another hour of daytime TV, Debbie lets the elf take her through a portal, and that's where her adventure starts. Can she help save this strange land? And, more importantly, can she get back to the real world in time for school pick up?

Yonderland stars Mathew Baynton, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond. As well as lots of puppets.

Yonderland will air on Sky 1 later this year.