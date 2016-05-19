The cast of Community would love to make a movie - if someone funds it
Hey, Netflix...
Community was never going to get more than six series - and even that many was good going for a show which became a cult hit but never got big ratings.
It's sometimes good to leave TV shows in peace – especially ones this great – but imagine if there was an entire film about the community college exploits of Britta, Jeff, Annie, Abed and Troy...
"I’m sure if somebody funds it, we would love to make a movie," Joel McHale, who plays Jeff, told Variety. “The way Dan [Harmon, the creator] has already described it – which I could not agree more with – is it can’t just be a 2-hour episode. It has to have a real budget and it has to be probably pretty epic. We need money. Netflix has the money!”
You hear that, Netflix? This thing's too big for Kickstarter.