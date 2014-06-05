Speaking in conversation with fellow sitcom stars at last week's Variety Studio, the 38-year-old said, "Amy and Sheldon had a kiss this year and that was a big deal. I've been on four years and Jim and I are very close to our characters but it was really special to have such a monumental moment for our characters but also as actors.

"Whatever our characters are doing, we have to be the people to make it happen so it was a very interesting emotional week. That was a standout."

Advertisement

If you want to take this opportunity to remind yourself of the moment itself, have a watch of the video below...