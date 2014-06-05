The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik: Amy kissing Sheldon was the toughest scene from last series
The 38-year-old reveals the Valentine's Day scene she shared with Jim Parsons was the trickiest moment to film
After four weird and wonderful years together, Sheldon and Amy finally shared a smooch on the most recent series of The Big Bang Theory. And it wasn't just the peck on the lips we were expecting. Despite his famous avoidance of all forms of physical contact, Sheldon grabbed Amy during a Valentine's Day trip and gave her a full on smooch, much to her (and our) surprise.
But while the kiss turned out to be more enjoyable than Sheldon had anticipated, actress Mayim Bialik has singled out the scene as the toughest she filmed from the last season.
Speaking in conversation with fellow sitcom stars at last week's Variety Studio, the 38-year-old said, "Amy and Sheldon had a kiss this year and that was a big deal. I've been on four years and Jim and I are very close to our characters but it was really special to have such a monumental moment for our characters but also as actors.
"Whatever our characters are doing, we have to be the people to make it happen so it was a very interesting emotional week. That was a standout."
If you want to take this opportunity to remind yourself of the moment itself, have a watch of the video below...