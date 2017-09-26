E4 to air The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon in the UK
Comedy following the travails of precocious nine-year-old Sheldon in his rough Texas school will air in the UK in 2018
E4 will be the home of the The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon in the UK, the broadcaster has confirmed.
The 13-part comedy, which follows the struggles of nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper as he battles to be understood by his family, classmates and neighbours while growing up in Texas, will air on E4 in 2018.
Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies) as the precocious young lad alongside Zoe Perry (Scandal, The Family, Grey’s Anatomy) as his long-suffering Mum and Lance Barber (The Comeback) as his Dad.
Annie Potts (GCB, Designing Women, Love & War) and Reagan Revord (Modern Family, Grace and Frankie) also star with The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons narrating as Adult Sheldon.
The Big Bang Theory is one of E4’s most popular shows, and series ten is its most watched of the year to date with an average audience of 2.4 million viewers an episode and a 9.5% share.