Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies) as the precocious young lad alongside Zoe Perry (Scandal, The Family, Grey’s Anatomy) as his long-suffering Mum and Lance Barber (The Comeback) as his Dad.

Annie Potts (GCB, Designing Women, Love & War) and Reagan Revord (Modern Family, Grace and Frankie) also star with The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons narrating as Adult Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory is one of E4’s most popular shows, and series ten is its most watched of the year to date with an average audience of 2.4 million viewers an episode and a 9.5% share.