Just when you thought Sheldon Cooper was entirely bereft of any romantic sensibility, he goes and gives us the moment we (and no doubt Amy) have been waiting for. The Big Bang Theory couple finally shared their first kiss on the show after three years together - and it wasn't the brief peck you might have expected...

After Amy lures Sheldon with vintage locomotives, the couple set off on a Valentine's Day train getaway with Howard and Bernadette but end up in a spat after the theoretical physicist befriends a fellow enthusiast and spends the evening ignoring his girlfriend.