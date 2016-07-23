Other topics discussed by Molaro included the preparation he went into for the long-awaited episode where Sheldon and Amy sleep together (which he said was planned years in advance), where the characters would go next (either into new jobs or a flag convention, depending on how you look at it) and whether he thought about the series ending.

“I’m not gonna tell you,” Molaro told the crowd (via Variety).

“There’s been a few thoughts that have floated around, but we don’t really know how long the show’s going to go on for, so I think it’s a little early for us to be thinking about an end point.”

The Big Bang Theory season 10 will air in the US this September, and will return to UK TV at a future date