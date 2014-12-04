Tonight's instalment sees Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj and Penny joined by Billy Bob Thornton. The Oscar-winning Fargo star created a massive bang over in the States in October by appearing in The Misinterpretation Agitation as a sad urologist to the stars.

His character, Dr Oliver Lorvis, develops a crush on Penny after she visits his clinic but it's a case of unrequited love. Turning up on her doorstep with flowers and the hopes of "initiating a romantic relationship", his endeavours are soon halted by her fiancé Leonard.

But the rest of the gang take pity on poor Oliver, inviting him in for dinner and befriending him. Well, wouldn't you? It's Billy Bob Thornton.

More like this

Thornton first hinted of his desire to appear on the hit US comedy back in July, announcing his desire to "want to be a guy who steals Penny away." While he doesn't exactly succeed, his efforts are certainly entertaining. Take a look below...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5erFbAMelM http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFPf_SZI5dc http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOUn2EisLAw http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bioy3_ahnmY

Series eight of The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8:00pm on E4.

Advertisement

Billy Bob Thornton isn't the only star to appear in The Big Bang Theory...