BBT200 sounds a bit like a new Star Wars robot. Instead it's what all the cool kids are calling the huge celebration marking The Big Bang Theory's 200th episode.

Oh yeah, 200 whole episodes have been lovingly crafted, with the milestone episode to be centred around Sheldon's birthday.

The show's not going anywhere, of course – series ten has already been commissioned – but why not stop and take a minute to celebrate the big numbers? So with cake, cats and cute pictures the cast partied...

They said 'Bazinga' with this towering treat

Before delving in for a taste

There was some great posing

Some fab selfies thanks to executive producer Bill Prady

And a picture of, well, everyone

