Following them are Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, who are both netting around $750,000 per episode of the new reunion series.

Kevin Spacey enjoys $500,000 for each episode of House of Cards, as do Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage.

The figures were released by Variety magazine, who surveyed actors, agents, lawyers, managers and more in order to gain an understanding of pay at all levels of the industry.

Judy Sheindlin – AKA Judge Judy – was revealed to be the biggest-earning host, taking home $47 million a year.

The magazine noted that "the peak TV era has increased the paychecks of in-demand talent to eye-popping levels" and described the gap between stars and supporting players as "wider than ever."