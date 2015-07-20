But there's one joke from series two that you probably haven't spotted... because it's not actually in the show. It appears before you've even started watching.

Take a close look at the Netflix programme page.

Spotted it? No? Look harder.

More like this

That's right, Bojack the D thief has struck again – first the Hollywoo sign, now the Episoes page on Netflix. Now that's what I call... Horsin' Around!

Or something. Whatever. You've seen the gif, it's filled three seconds of boredom, go find something else to distract you from yourself.

Advertisement

Bojack Horseman series two is out now on Netflix