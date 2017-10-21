And in a special RadioTimes.com poll our readers overwhelmingly agreed, with 96% of voters calling for another series and just 4% saying the series had had its day.

Sadly, for now the future of Cold Feet is a little uncertain, with no decision yet made by ITV about whether it’ll return for another run and ratings dipping in this year’s series after 2016’s triumphant return.

Still, we’re hopeful for the future – because even after 20 years, there's still a lot of warm hearts for Cold Feet out there.