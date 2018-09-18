When is Taskmaster back on TV?

The ten-part seventh season airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Dave.

What is Taskmaster?

Taskmaster S7, Alex Horne and Greg Davies UKTV

Greg Davies is overlord – and Alex Horne his grovelling second-in-command – presiding over five comedians all hoping to win his favour and complete the odd tasks he dishes out.

Advertisement

Which comedians are taking part in Taskmaster series seven?

For series seven, stand-up stars James Acaster and Rhod Gilbert are joining the latest comedic crew, as are E4's Drifters and Inbetweeners actor Jessica Knappett and comedians Kerry Godliman (Live at the Apollo, Derek) and Phil Wang (Would I Lie To You?, Drunk History).