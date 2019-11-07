Several other channels – including Channel 4 – have been credited with an interest in the irreverent panel show, but it now looks like BBC One is the most likely destination.

The show has been one of Dave’s biggest hits since it first made its way on to our screens in 2014, and would undoubtedly be seen as a big loss for UKTV and Dave if the rights were to transfer to the BBC.

Many of the country’s most respected comedians – including James Acaster and Bob Mortimer – have appeared on the show, in which participants are handed a series of unusual and humorous challenges to complete by host Greg Davies.

The ninth series, which drew to a close last night and was won by Ed Gamble, frequently attracted an audience of more than a million viewers per episode.

RadioTimes.com has approached Avalon for comment but has not received a response.