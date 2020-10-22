Art Attack, hosted by Neil Buchanan, usually involved the presenter creating a big art piece on the ground, which was viewed from above at the end of the show.

"No, it's not," said Davies in voiceover.

Yes it was, according to Taskmaster fans on Twitter.

More like this

One viewer posted: "When you think about it, this is a bit like Art Attack."

Not that it mattered. The show provided a steady stream of mirth and mishaps. Comedian and actor Johnny Vegas scored top points for the balloon task, with the RadioTimes.com reviewer saying his portrait of the Taskmaster belonged on Sky Arts. That's possibly stretching its artistic merits, but it was definitely the least poppable of all the efforts.

Vegas was less successful in the exercise balls and dinghy challenge, especially when he commented: "This is dehumanising!"

It took him 22 minutes to complete the task and finish last, with This Country star Daisy May Cooper the quickest.

It didn't lose Vegas any fans. Just the opposite in fact.

It was all in the hip wiggle , definitely the most GIF-able moment of this week's episode.

"Well, Johnny Vegas thrusting on a inflatable dinghy is an image that’s going to stick #Taskmaster", tweeted one fan.

Earlier, during the treasure hunt task, the Taskmaster came out with what could well become the finniest line of the series, which moved from UKTV channel Dave to Channel 4 for the new series.

Taskmaster unites a group of comedians who compete to succeed in the ludicrous challenges set by co-host Alex Horne – and it attracts more than its fair share of comical viewers.

Advertisement

Taskmaster continues Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4. The Taskmaster Christmas special airs on New Year's Day. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.