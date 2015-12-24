Take an exclusive first look at new Channel 4 comedy Crashing
New show written by Broadchurch actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge follows a group of so-called property guardians in their 20s and 30s living in a disused hospital
Here is an exclusive first peak at a new Channel 4 comedy about a group of young people living in very unusual circumstances.
Crashing, written by Broadchurch actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, follows a group of young “property guardians” who are saving money by living in a disused hospital.
The vogue for property guardianship has risen in an age when living space has become increasingly unaffordable for the young but is a useful investment for often-absent owners who don’t want their properties to be damaged or invaded by squatters.
Waller-Bridge plays Lulu, the friend of Anthony (Damien Molony) who lives in the hospital with his girlfriend Kate (Louise Ford).
Uptight Kate becomes increasingly anxious about the closeness between her boyfriend and his oldest friend. Is there more to their friendship than she has been led to believe?
Also in the mix come vain estate agent Sam (Jonathan Bailey), sexy French artist Melody (Julie Dray) and frustrated, shy and excitable Fred (Amit Shah).
But it’s not all about the youngsters. Adrian Scarborough plays a hapless middle-aged divorcee called Colin who finds himself joining in the mayhem when he attracts the attentions of Melody…
Warning: mild adult content:
It is the first TV writing commission for Waller-Bridge who has written her own stage plays before and starred as ruthless barrister Abby Thompson in Broadchurch series 2.
She said: ‘It’s an absolute dream to be writing for such a sexy, funny, groundbreaking channel. I’m over the moon that they’ve let this naughty little gang of characters into the fold."
Crashing starts on January 11th at 10pm on Channel 4