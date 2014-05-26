Then, when I started working full time, I took over these three. Bras and glasses were paramount, I needed both to stop me tripping up. Shoes went a little by the wayside as I replaced Clarks with shoes that came on a hanger.

Food and shelter are clearly key to survival. I’ve had ups and downs on both of these. There was a time when I lived in a flat so damp I permanently had a cold and my boss made me sign a document that said, “Sarah endeavours to eat more oranges”. Money was tight and an old work colleague said to me, “I think everything I eat comes out of a tin or an egg,” and I was the same. But I survived. I didn’t want my mam to worry, and only put blusher on instead of full make-up so she thought I was healthier. Things are clearly better now, but I’ve still got that need for KitKats and a tendency towards shoes that come on a hanger. Though thankfully my tasselled-skirt days are over.

So I was intrigued to watch The Island with Bear Grylls to see what obstacles they were facing. I saved up two episodes to watch back to back on my device (that always sounds iffy to me) while on the road. But then the wi-fi didn’t work. Oh, how will I survive? Wow, things have changed. Then I thought, I bet 3G is rubbish on The Island and they’re all having to wander about to find a spot that works. Maybe there are tins but no tin openers. I sadly have no idea how they’re getting on. I’m assuming they’re all still alive and catching fish with their hands and drinking their own wee. As least, I hope that’s what is happening. In proper bras and shoes, of course.