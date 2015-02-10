Thom finds himself living "in a world gone mad" when he starts working under his new 25-year-old boss and begins to try and figure out how to be happier. Or whether happy-ish is the best he can hope for...

Happyish was originally set to star Philip Seymour Hoffman. The future of the project was uncertain after the 46-year-old star died in February last year, but the comedy was re-cast, re-piloted and re-ordered with Coogan in the lead role.

Here's a first look at the result...

Happyish also stars Kathryn Hahn, Bradley Whitford and Ellen Barkin and will premiere on Showtime in the US on Sunday 26th April at 9:30pm. It's not yet clear whether it will be available to watch in the UK.