Steve Coogan is Happyish in first look at his new American comedy
Coogan plays dissatisfied 40-something Thom Payne in the series originally set to star the late Philip Seymour Hoffman
Steve Coogan is less-than-euphoric in the first look at his new show Happyish.
The Alan Partridge star is a long way from Norwich in the comedy from US network Showtime, playing perpetually-dissatisfied 40-something Thom Payne who feels out of place in modern America.
Thom finds himself living "in a world gone mad" when he starts working under his new 25-year-old boss and begins to try and figure out how to be happier. Or whether happy-ish is the best he can hope for...
Happyish was originally set to star Philip Seymour Hoffman. The future of the project was uncertain after the 46-year-old star died in February last year, but the comedy was re-cast, re-piloted and re-ordered with Coogan in the lead role.
Here's a first look at the result...
Happyish also stars Kathryn Hahn, Bradley Whitford and Ellen Barkin and will premiere on Showtime in the US on Sunday 26th April at 9:30pm. It's not yet clear whether it will be available to watch in the UK.